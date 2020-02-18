Insider Buying: Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director André Gaumond purchased 2,000 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.42 per share, with a total value of C$20,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$656,460.

Shares of ALS traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.61. 68,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,623. The company has a market capitalization of $447.94 million and a PE ratio of -113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.30. Altius Minerals Co. has a one year low of C$10.41 and a one year high of C$13.76.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

