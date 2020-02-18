Insider Buying: Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$10,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,320,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,383,238.48.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 20,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

Shares of TML traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.25. 643,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,640. Treasury Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Treasury Metals Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.60 price target on shares of Treasury Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.