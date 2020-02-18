Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to report sales of $320.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Integer’s earnings. Integer reported sales of $303.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Integer.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

In related news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Integer by 30.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 42.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Integer by 3.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR stock opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. Integer has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

