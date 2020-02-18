Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PPRQF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

