Inter Pipeline’s (PPRQF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PPRQF. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

OTCMKTS PPRQF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

About Inter Pipeline

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 726 properties totaling 65.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.