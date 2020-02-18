InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.60 Million

Analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce $95.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.40 million to $95.80 million. InterDigital Wireless posted sales of $75.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year sales of $312.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $312.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $320.45 million, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $334.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InterDigital Wireless.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 213.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $74.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital Wireless (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.