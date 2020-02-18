Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 407.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 730.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the period.

EWMC opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $59.09 and a 1 year high of $68.89.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.