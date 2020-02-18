Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 385.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,629 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,004 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,032. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 455,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,591. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

