iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

EWZ stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

