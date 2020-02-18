Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,678. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average of $147.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

