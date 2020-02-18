JCDecaux (DEC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JCDecaux (EPA: DEC):

2/3/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €32.70 ($38.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €23.50 ($27.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EPA DEC opened at €22.80 ($26.51) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.29. JCDecaux SA has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

