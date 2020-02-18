Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.71. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.