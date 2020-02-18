JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,421.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

