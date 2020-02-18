Jibrel Network Price Reaches $0.0287 on Exchanges (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $4,319.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Coinrail and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00482252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06240354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00069018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.