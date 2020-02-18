Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $293,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 198,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.4% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $2,939,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

