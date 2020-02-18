Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,103,000 after purchasing an additional 240,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,147,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,622,000 after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

JNJ opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

