Kcash (KCASH) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Kcash token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. Kcash has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $815,644.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About Kcash

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

