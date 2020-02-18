Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) to Market Perform

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

LM traded up $9.94 on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. 15,029,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. Legg Mason has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 49,554 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,837,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.