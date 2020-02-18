Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) Declares Dividend of €0.55

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.55 ($0.64) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON KYGA traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 122.30 ($1.61). 67,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,538. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of £118.80 ($156.27). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,609.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,284.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.79. The company has a market cap of $218.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

