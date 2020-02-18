Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48 to $1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.52 EPS.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 472,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

