Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,932 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

NYSE KSS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.57. 166,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

