La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LZB. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.68. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $447.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.39 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

