Lendingtree (TREE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TREE opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $281.01 and a 1-year high of $434.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 394.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.83.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

