Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.