LIFE (LIFE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,018.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, LIFE has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $5,018.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.57 or 0.03062393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00236173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00150849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

