Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 951 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 47.8% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $16.84 on Tuesday, hitting $2,151.71. 1,885,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,944.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,821.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

