LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2,933.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 114.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

