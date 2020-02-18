LoMoCoin Price Up 156.6% Over Last Week (LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, LoMoCoin has traded 156.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LoMoCoin has a market cap of $151,497.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LoMoCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00043281 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00066635 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001023 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,099.37 or 0.99686364 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00085844 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000472 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000290 BTC.

LoMoCoin Profile

LoMoCoin (CRYPTO:LMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 383,943,064 coins and its circulating supply is 298,943,064 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LoMoCoin is www.lomostar.com. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoMoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoMoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LoMoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoMoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.