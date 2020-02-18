Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

Markel stock opened at $1,323.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,159.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,325.23.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $280,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,383 shares in the company, valued at $100,555,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

