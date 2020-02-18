Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.25-5.25 EPS.

DOOR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.01. The stock had a trading volume of 235,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,822. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.43. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Nomura lifted their price target on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

