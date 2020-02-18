Matchpool (GUP) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Upbit. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $250,208.00 and approximately $278.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gatecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

