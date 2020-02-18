Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.10 Per Share

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MIG5 remained flat at $GBX 32.60 ($0.43) during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 million and a PE ratio of 27.17. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 12-month low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 35.10 ($0.46).

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for Shareholders. The Company focuses on investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in unquoted United Kingdom companies, and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Icap Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

