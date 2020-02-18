Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. 137,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,923. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.59.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

