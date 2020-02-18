Mercury (MER) Market Cap Hits $324,319.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $324,319.00 and $4,093.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

