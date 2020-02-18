Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Inscription Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

