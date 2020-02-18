Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft stock opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,409.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.