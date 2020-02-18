Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $138,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,409.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

