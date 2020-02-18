Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,699 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Microsoft by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,409.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

