Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $3,037,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

