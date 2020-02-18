Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.8% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,291 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 63,439 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,517 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,409.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.