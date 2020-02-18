Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $145.51 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $145.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.