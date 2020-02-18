MinexCoin Price Tops $0.0544 on Top Exchanges (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Exmo and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $334,537.00 and $58,210.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.39 or 0.03048003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00237198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00152325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000609 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MNX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,546,760 coins and its circulating supply is 6,155,110 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Exmo and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

