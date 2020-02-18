Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.07% of Mobileiron worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 52.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mobileiron stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mobileiron Inc has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 107.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,991 shares of company stock valued at $463,759. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOBL. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

