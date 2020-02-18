MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0071 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,030.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022185 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004508 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004651 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 182,815,990 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.