Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 302,433 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mplx were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 73.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPLX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

