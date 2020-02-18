Myriad (XMY) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Myriad has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $1,421.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,720,366,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.