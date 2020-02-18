National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 57,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after buying an additional 1,887,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

