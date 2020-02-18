NavCoin Price Hits $0.12 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. NavCoin has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $235,593.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002316 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,864,397 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

