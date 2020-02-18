Neenah (NYSE:NP) Announces Earnings Results

Neenah (NYSE:NP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Neenah’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NP traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,075. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

