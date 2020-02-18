NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $323.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK, YoBit and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00756488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000380 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, TOKOK, STEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

